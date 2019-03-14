Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
333 S. Lake Street
South Amherst, OH
Dennis G. Stock, Jr., 52, of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Mercy's Elyria Health Cancer Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia and had been a longtime resident of Amherst.
He was employed by Invacare Corporation, for the past 34 years, as a fabricator/welder and was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church.
Dennis enjoyed Nascar Racing, riding 4-wheelers with his son, and spending time with his family.
Dennis is survived by his son, Nicholas Stock (Chelsea); former spouse, Kellie Stock-Jenkins; parents, Dennis and Jean (Kurtz) Stock; brother, Michael Stock (Michelle); niece, Morgan Stock, of Amherst; and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and William Kurtz and Helen and George Stock, both of Dillonvale, Ohio.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 333 S. Lake Street, South Amherst, OH, on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Father Timothy O’Connor will officiate. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Amherst, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested those who wish may make a donation to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
