Dennis R. Edwards
Dennis R. Edwards, 64, of LaGrange, formerly of Lorain passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 after a brief illness.Friends may call on Wednesday, June 29, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM until funeral services at 1:00 PM in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home for Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain.As a token of esteem for Dennis, the family asks that all attendees please wear a white tee shirt and blue jeans to the visitation and funeral.Covid protocols will be observed. Additional information and online condolences at www.boyercool.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
JUL
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
Funeral services provided by
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
