Dennis R. Edwards, 64, of LaGrange, formerly of Lorain passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 after a brief illness.Friends may call on Wednesday, June 29, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM until funeral services at 1:00 PM in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home for Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain.As a token of esteem for Dennis, the family asks that all attendees please wear a white tee shirt and blue jeans to the visitation and funeral.Covid protocols will be observed. Additional information and online condolences at www.boyercool.com