Dennis Robert Pogacnik was born on November 11, 1953 and passed away on May 27, 2020. Dennis made the world a better place for everyone he touched in his (too short) life. We will always love and miss him dearly. He left a wife, family, and friends that adored him and he is now in the presence of too many people and dogs that left us too early. Be well, my love. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward M. Pogacnik; mother, Beatrice F. Pogacnik; and brother, Edward (Pogo) Pogacnik. He is survived by his wife, Rose (Kosiarek) of Magalia, California; and sister, Linda (Ken) Sexstella, of Vermilion; nephew, Aaron (Melissa) Sexstella; great-nephew, Jake Sexstella; and great-niece, Mia Sexstella, of Concord. Entombment will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Services to be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store