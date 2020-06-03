Dennis Robert Pogacnik
1953 - 2020
Dennis Robert Pogacnik was born on November 11, 1953 and passed away on May 27, 2020. Dennis made the world a better place for everyone he touched in his (too short) life. We will always love and miss him dearly. He left a wife, family, and friends that adored him and he is now in the presence of too many people and dogs that left us too early. Be well, my love. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward M. Pogacnik; mother, Beatrice F. Pogacnik; and brother, Edward (Pogo) Pogacnik. He is survived by his wife, Rose (Kosiarek) of Magalia, California; and sister, Linda (Ken) Sexstella, of Vermilion; nephew, Aaron (Melissa) Sexstella; great-nephew, Jake Sexstella; and great-niece, Mia Sexstella, of Concord. Entombment will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Services to be scheduled at a later date.

Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society of Northern California - Chico
1353 East 8th Street
Chico, CA 95928
5303457200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Dennis, your warm smile will forever warm our hearts.
Rose you have a neighborhood of love surrounding you.
I know everyone wants to respect the time you need now, but know that we are here for you❤
With much love,
Neil and Heather Martin
Heather Martin
June 3, 2020
We are going to miss Dennis so much! He was a friend and a great neighbor. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked or needed it. We are going to miss his friendly smile and welcoming greeting whenever we saw him. The world is surely a lesser place without him. We are praying for Dennis and Rose and send our love and condolences.

Kurt and Gloria Leonard
Kurt and Gloria Leonard
Friend
June 3, 2020
We will surely miss our dear friend of so many years. Dennis was a fun loving extraordinary person whom we will never forget. Our deepest sympathy to Rose and Tilly. Love, hope and peace.
Pud and Deenie Ritter
Las Vegas, NV
Pud and Deenie Ritter
Friend
June 3, 2020
June 2, 2020
We are so saddened not only of the loss of our friend, but Rose's loss of her life partner. We have no words.
RIP Dennis
Mike and Deb Gregory
