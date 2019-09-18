|
Denver P. Echard, 81, of Vermilion, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born September 10, 1938, in French Creek, WV and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 57 years, moving from WV. Denver was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam. He worked for Ford Motor Co., Lorain for 32 years and retired as an Inspector in 2000. He also served on the Vermilion Fire Department, retiring after 30 years. Denver was a member of the UAW #425 and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia (nee Rice) Echard, of Vermilion; son, Denny Echard, Jr., of Buckhannon, WV; grandchildren, Quentin, Ryan, Courtney, and Tristen; and his sisters, Helen, Anita, and Chrystal, all of Buckhannon. He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Echard; mother, Hazel (nee Killingsworth) Moss; sister, JoAnn Russell; and his brother. Private family services will be held in West Virginia. The family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 19, 2019