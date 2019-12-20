|
Denver Meade, 80 years of age, and a resident of Sheffield Lake, went home to be with the Lord, December 19, 2019, at his home following a lengthy illness. Denver was born July 23, 1939, in Deane, KY, where he born and raised until moving to Lorain in 1958. Sheffield Lake has been his home for the last 60 years. Denver was an inspector at the Ford Motor Co. in Brookpark for 35 years until retiring in 1993. He ministered as a pastor at Old Regular Baptist Church in Sheffield Township since 1960. He enjoyed baking corn bread for gatherings, gardening, bird and squirrel watching, camping, fishing, and vacationing in the Smokey Mountains as well as Myrtle Beach. He loved his pet dogs and dearly treasured his family and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Dema Sue (nee: Meade); his son, Denver "Ray" Meade (Mignon), of Salem; daughters, Sandra Fryfogle (William), of Sheffield Lake; Rebecca "Becky" Meade, of Sheffield Lake; Amy Cashmer, of KY; grandchildren, Rebecca Moran (Frank), Ray Allen Meade, Richard Bridge II, Ryan Meade, "Billy" William Fryfogle, and Rodney Johnson; four great-grandchildren; his brothers, Elmer Meade, of Lorain, Bobby Meade, of Sheffield Village, James Meade, of KY; and his sister, Ann Sisco, of TX. Denver was preceded in death by his siblings, Arnold, Donald, Delano, Reba, Ruby, and Margaret; and his parents, Millard and Stella Meade (nee: Yonts). Friends may call Monday, December 23, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Steve Slone and Larry Newson of Old Regular Baptist Church of Sheffiled Township will co-officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township, Ohio. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain OH 44053 or the Leukemia/Lymphoma Foundation, 5700 Brecksville Rd., Independence, OH 44131. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 21, 2019