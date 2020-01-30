|
Devine T. "DT" Byrd, 78, of the Lorain/Amherst area, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Devine was retired from the Ford Motor Company, Lorain Assembly, in 1991 after 31 years of employment as an assembler. He enjoyed fishing, small engine repair, and was an all around handyman helping many of his friends with repairs. Devine married his wife Linda on July 30, 1964 after which they relocated to the Lorain/Amherst area. He was a former member of Old Fashioned Grace Baptist Church, South Amherst. He is leaving behind his wife of 56 years, Linda Lou (nee Meadows) Byrd; their children, Cindy (Ronald) Rose of Vermilion and James Byrd of Lorain; grandchildren, Justin Rose and Daniel (Danielle) Rose of Vermilion; great-grandsons, Corbin and Wesley Rose; brothers, J.E. (Florence) Byrd, Henry (Peggy) Byrd, Jimmy Byrd, George (Linda) Byrd, Allen Byrd, Chester (Donna) Byrd, Finley (Valerie) Byrd, Don Jolly, Kenny Chambers; sisters, Artie (Titus) Burkholder, Bonnie (Jack) Goad; sister-in-law, Sara Byrd; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. Greg Lockridge will officiate the funeral service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Devine Byrd to the Cleveland Clinic (Neurofibromatosis Area). Gifts can be made online or sent to: Cleveland Clinic Foundation, PO Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 31, 2020