Diana Adams, 49 years of age, and a resident of Lorain passed on to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. A resident of Lorain 49 years, Diana loved country gospel music and enjoyed the company of her fellow residents at Meister Rd. home. Diana was loved by many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters. Diana was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Elyria and New Beginnings Baptist Church, Lorain.Diana was preceded in death by her parents Walker and Eleanor Adams (nee: McKinney); and her siblings Milford, Randy, Raymond, and S. Walker Adams.She is survived by her siblings Darlene (Buddy) Baker, Jeffrey (Debra) Adams, Lucinda (Jay) Copen, John (Cindy) Adams and many nieces and nephews.Friends may call Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. The Rev. Paul Mullins, pastor of New Beginnings Baptist Church, Lorain will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township, Ohio.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Meister Road Group Home c/o Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1091 Infirmary Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 2, 2019