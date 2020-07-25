Diana Jean Dorsey (Zilka) died on July 20 at the Cleveland Clinic- Avon after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Lorain on June 26, 1938 to John and Helen Zilka. A member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, she attended schools in Lorain and graduated from Lorain High School in the class of 1956B.Starting her working career at Bendix, she met the love of her life, her husband, Ron, at a wedding at the old United Polish Club. They had just celebrated their 62nd anniversary this past April. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Sr. and her two sons, Jeff (Mike Watenpaugh) and Ronald Jr. (Niki), and a daughter Kimberly. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Kelsey (Octavius), and step-grandchildren: Samantha, Taylor, Jacob and Sam along with great grandson, Carter and step-great grandchildren, Ayden and Cali. Her brother Richard (Loretta) Zilka also survives her along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen Zilka.After raising her children to school age, she decided to return to work as an administrative assistant at Post & Stana Architects. She then worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in the nursing education department for over 10 years, attending LCCC on a part time basis and received her Associates Degree. After putting all of her children through college, she quit her job at the hospital and began attending Cleveland State University full time and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education at the opportune age of 52. The world was her oyster. A Master’s Degree from CSU followed several years later.Her education career began in Cleveland Public Schools where she taught social studies at Joseph Gallagher Middle School for nearly 15 years. Teaching was her passion and she was honored as a “Teacher of the Quarter” and recognized at a Cavalier’s game on the floor at halftime. A late start but with stellar results. After retiring from Cleveland Public Schools she served as a tutor in the Lorain City Schools for several years.Diana was an impeccable dresser and loved to change her look with a new hairstyle. She enjoyed decorating her home, entertaining on the patio in the summer, dancing, baking, fresh flowers, good chocolate, a spa visit, slot machines and a glass of Chardonnay. Ethnic food from around the world was a favorite, the more exotic the better. But most all she loved shopping and did it at every opportunity. She also enjoyed travelling and made at least an annual visit to California to visit her son for nearly 30 years. She took advantage of all California has to offer, and her adventurous spirit even led her in 1995 (well before the tattoo craze) to get her eyeliner tattooed on permanently in a tattoo parlor in San Francisco’s Chinatown. It was painful she said but convenient, and later in life well worth it to see the puzzled expression on the face of her caregivers wondering why she woke up mornings with her makeup on.Diana was a person that loved life, laughter and being around people. Her family will miss her smiling face and positive outlook on life and all it had to offer. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother, along with being a great friend. Her many accomplishments made her family very proud of her, and a little in awe of how she managed to pull it all off.