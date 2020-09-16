Diana Marie Perez, 51 of Lorain, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was an amazing mother and homemaker who loved people and life. She gave her best in her battle.Diana is survived by her children, Ashley, Kelly, Jose, Matthew, and Courtney; 8 grandchildren; father, Angel Perez; siblings, Leslie, Georgie, and Angel; and her boyfriend of 26 years, Jose Perez.She was preceded in death by her mother, Diane M. Perez and sisters, Connie and Susan.The family will receive friends on Friday from 6-7pm at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. with a service of remembrance at 7pm.Masks & social distancing required.www.wyers-bollinger.com