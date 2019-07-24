Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane C. Hardy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane C. Hardy Obituary
Former resident of Lorain, Ohio, Diane C. Hardy, 63, passed away July 10, 2019. Raised in Lorain, Ohio, and lived in Atlanta, GA for a number of years before settling in Smyrna, GA (suburb of Atlanta). Diane attended Admiral King High School in Lorain, Ohio and Lorain County Community College. She had an outgoing personality and was fearless in her life’s journey. Her career in the food service industry is vast and a well-suited role for her personable nature. Diane is survived by her son, Andre L. Hardy; and daughter, Qiana S. (Sydney) Wallace-Rice; grandsons, Kedrick Hardy and Ashton Hardy, Smyrna, GA; siblings, Ms. Christine L. Hardy, Auburn, AL, Ms. Nadine Hardy, Acworth, GA, Mrs. Corliss Simmons, Acworth, GA, Mrs. Linda (Charles) Nichols, Marietta, GA, Reginald (Delores) Hardy, Dallas, TX, Ms. Denise Clarke, DeSoto, TX, Mrs. Jocelyn (Robert) McNeil, Little Elm, TX, Mrs. Nan Veda (Bob) McClellon, Greenville, SC, Mrs Tara A. (David) Jones, DeSoto, TX, Mrs. Erika (Robert) Suratt, Cleveland, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mrs. Geraldine Hardy; and father, Mr. Charles A. Hardy; grandmother, Mrs. Ruby Jackson; grandfather, Mr. Aldine (Jeff) Holmes. A private service for Diane was held with immediate family.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.