Former resident of Lorain, Ohio, Diane C. Hardy, 63, passed away July 10, 2019. Raised in Lorain, Ohio, and lived in Atlanta, GA for a number of years before settling in Smyrna, GA (suburb of Atlanta). Diane attended Admiral King High School in Lorain, Ohio and Lorain County Community College. She had an outgoing personality and was fearless in her life’s journey. Her career in the food service industry is vast and a well-suited role for her personable nature. Diane is survived by her son, Andre L. Hardy; and daughter, Qiana S. (Sydney) Wallace-Rice; grandsons, Kedrick Hardy and Ashton Hardy, Smyrna, GA; siblings, Ms. Christine L. Hardy, Auburn, AL, Ms. Nadine Hardy, Acworth, GA, Mrs. Corliss Simmons, Acworth, GA, Mrs. Linda (Charles) Nichols, Marietta, GA, Reginald (Delores) Hardy, Dallas, TX, Ms. Denise Clarke, DeSoto, TX, Mrs. Jocelyn (Robert) McNeil, Little Elm, TX, Mrs. Nan Veda (Bob) McClellon, Greenville, SC, Mrs Tara A. (David) Jones, DeSoto, TX, Mrs. Erika (Robert) Suratt, Cleveland, OH; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mrs. Geraldine Hardy; and father, Mr. Charles A. Hardy; grandmother, Mrs. Ruby Jackson; grandfather, Mr. Aldine (Jeff) Holmes. A private service for Diane was held with immediate family.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 26, 2019