Diane Carol (Draga) Coffman
Diane Carol Coffman (nee Draga), 71 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness. She was a lifetime resident of Amherst, born June 25, 1949. Diane graduated from Ashland University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She was employed as an elementary teacher with the Amherst School System for 35 years. Diane was an active lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Amherst. She always enjoyed baking, shopping, yoga, and tending flowers and plants. Diane cherished most of all the time she spent with her family and friends. Survivors include her daughters, Kelly Coffman (Rex Reeser), and Karie Coffman, both of Amherst; her siblings, Chuck (Fran) Draga, Jerry Draga, and Donna (Bob) Kemmerle, all of Amherst. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Carol Draga (nee: Bechstein); sister-in-law, Carol A. Draga; and former husband, Bill Coffman. Public visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, afternoon and evening by reservation at https://signup.com/go/asjKLTe or by calling 440-988-4451, at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. Limited public funeral for family and friends will be held Wednesday morning by reservation at https://signup.com/go/bEFdLYU at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 115 Church Drive, Amherst. Rebroadcasting of service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com. The Rev. Paul Werner, pastor, will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to OutRun Ovarian Cancer (OROC), https://www.oroc.org/donate.asp. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
