Diane M. DeMaria
Diane M. DeMaria, 77, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 at Gaymont Nursing Home in Norwalk, Ohio.Diane was born on January 15, 1943 and was a lifelong resident of Milan. She was married to the love of her life, Carl DeMaria, for 55 years. She was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years, teaching third grade at League Street Elementary for most of her career. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling, reading, ceramics and doting on her four grandchildren.Diane is survived by her husband Carl, her daughters, Carla (Thomas Brennan) DeMaria and Carin (Brian) Ashby and grandchildren Felice, Kennice, Brayden and Colin; her sister, Marcia (Charles) Ontko. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Yolanda DeLamatre.Due to COVID-19, services at Groff Funeral Home, Milan Chapel will be private family only. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Milan.Those wishing to contribute to Diane’s memory may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park STE 300, Beachwood, OH 44122 or to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 145 S. Center Street, Milan, OH 44846.Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
