Diane M. Dlugos
Diane M. Dlugos (nee Linhart), 75, of Vermilion, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home after a brief illness. She was born August 1, 1944, in Huron and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 50 years, moving from Huron. Diane worked for the Vermilion Police Department as a Dispatcher for 26 years, retiring in 2011. She was a member of the Erie County Conservation League where she served on several committees. She was the former Vice President of the Gal's N' Guns USA, was an NRA pistol instructor, and she was an NRA certified Range Safety officer. Diane had been in charge of organizing the Mill Hollow Car Show for many years and she enjoyed boating and was an avid fisherman. She also enjoyed rock collecting and was very artistic in several mediums including paint, stained glass, quilting, and writing. She is survived by her daughters, Juli (Dennis) Cook of Portland, OR and Shelley Jones of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren, Tiffany Jones, Craig Snell, and Andre' Cook; great-grandchildren, Holly and Rory Snyder; brother, John Linhart of Venice, FL; niece, Beth Linhart of Denver, CO; and nephew, Tom Linhart of Tampa, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas P. Dlugos in 2008; and her parents, Richard and Jane (nee Schuler) Linhart. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. The family suggests memorial contributions to Erie County Conservation League, 815 Mason Rd. E, Milan, OH 44846. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
June 10, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
