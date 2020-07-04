Diane M. McAleer (nee Douglas) age 88, entered into rest Thursday July 2, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA.Diane graduated from Robinson High School and later attended Slippery Rock College in PA. She moved to Avon in 1961 where she raised her family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, and spending time with her family.She is survived by her children: Jeffrey McAleer, Tim (Jill) McAleer, Mary McNally, Daniel (Margie) McAleer, Ben McAleer, Doug McAleer, John McAleer; grandchildren: Jake, Haley, Joseph, Kurtis, Sean, Nathan and Brianna; great-granchildren: Colin, Lilly, Benjamin, Aemon, and Warner, and brothers Robert, George, Paul, Michael and sister Pam.She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Leona (nee Loftus) Douglas; grandchildren: Amy and Benjamin; and sister, Joyce.The family will receive friends outside the church on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2640 Stoney Ridge Rd. Avon. Interment will be private.The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of all arrangements.