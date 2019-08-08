|
|
Lorain: Dick DiBona, 83, of Lorain, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain after a bout with COPD. He was born May 24, 1936, in Lorain, and had lived in Lorain most of his life. Dick graduated from Lorain St. Mary Academy in 1954, where he played on the football team and then served with the U.S. Army National Guard for five years. He worked at BF Goodrich in Avon Lake, retiring in 1992, after 30 years. Prior to that, he worked at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant. He also drove hearses and limousines for Lorain County area funeral homes. Dick loved his grandchildren and enjoyed shooting pool, casino gambling and eating out. He was a member of IAV Post #1, VFW Post #451 and St. Peter Parish, all of Lorain. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kathy DiBona (nee Morris); stepsons, Dale Vandersommen (Pam), of Lorain, and Ross Vandersommen (Amber), of Tennessee; grandchildren, Mia, Will, Nathan, and Owen Vandersommen; sisters, Lillian Gabriel, of Avon Lake, and Jean Dimacchia, of Texas; sister-in-law, Janet Hardy; and nephews, Ron White, Tim Dimacchia, and Dan White. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mario and Margaret DiBona (nee Gidish); and brothers-in-law, John Gabriel, Jim Ball, and Justin Dimacchia. The family will receive friends Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Funeral services will follow on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral chapel. The Rev Craig Hovanec, pastor of St. Peter Parish, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd., Suite 260, Independence, OH 44131-2341. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 9, 2019