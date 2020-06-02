Dimehz Phillips
Dimehz Phillips, 21, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born December 22, 1998, in St. Louis, Missouri, and had lived in Lorain most of life. Dimehz was a musician and rap artist. He loved writing music, loved cars, and being loyal to his family and friends meant everything to him. He is survived by his children, Mehziah and Ziyrie Dolin, and Aazeion Perkins-Phillips; his mother and father, Zarquinda Fletcher-President and Peter Phillips; a sister, Joyveblessing Lopez; grandparents, Jimmie Black and Floyd President; two aunts, Lourdess Fletcher and her three children, and Jinnie Black and her six children; and an uncle, Jimmie Black III and his four children. Dimehz was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mini Black. A walk-through viewing will be Friday, June 5, from 12:00 p.m. until time of private services at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 3900 Clifton Ave., Lorain. It is requested that masks are worn at both events. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
