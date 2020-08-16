Dolores “Dolly” Bascone (nee Fior), age 90, of Lorain, passed away at her home on Friday, August 14, 2020.She was born on August 10, 1930, in Lorain, where she lived most of her life. She, and her beloved husband, Leo, married August 19, 1950. While he was serving in the United States Navy, they lived in Hawaii for a year while he was stationed there. And, in their retirement years, they also enjoyed spending the winter months at their home in Naples, FL.Dolly’s first job was at Smith & Gerhart Department Store, where she was a model and buyer. She then went to Cosmetology School, became a beautician, and eventually owned her own business and shop that were in her basement at home. She is a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, working on word search puzzles, and was an excellent cook. Dolly’s happiest moments were those spent with her grandchildren.She is survived by her son, Perry (Bernadette) Bascone of Lorain; daughters, Cathy (Kevin) Stitak of Lorain and Sandy (Stuart) Bascone-Jones of South Amherst; grandchildren, K.C. (Annie) Stitak, Katie Stitak, Jack Stitak, Dominic (Megan) Bascone, Daniel Bascone and David Bascone; her three great grandchildren, Leo Francis Bascone, Jude Regis Bascone, and Ruby Drew Stitak; her brother-in-law, Joseph (Virginia) Bascone and many loving nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Leo S. Bascone in 2013; parents, Anthony and Frances (nee Nowicki) Fior; brothers, Eugene, Raymond, and Harry, as well as her sister-in-law, who was also her best friend, Phyllis Fior.The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from 9:00 am until the time of her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, at Nativity of the BVM, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain. The Rev. Fr. Robert Glepko, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations, in Dolores’ memory, be made to Nativity of the BVM, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, OH 44052.