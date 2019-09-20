|
|
Dolores Ann Rieth (nee Scheiber), age 85, a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 19, 1934 in Lorain, Ohio to Ralford and Anna (Nee Guba) Scheiber. Dolores loved reading the Bible and worshipping Jehovah, watching the Animal Planet Network, gardening, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Roy Jr. Rieth, of Grafton; daughters, Debra Rieth, of Lorain, Kathy Yurkonis, of Lorain, Amber Ray, of Lorain, and Darlene Trent, of Vero Beach, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Kathy McCrann, of Lorain. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Roy Rieth; and her parents, Ralford and Anna Scheiber. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall, 39099 Chestnut Ridge Road, Elyria, OH 44035. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 21, 2019