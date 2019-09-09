|
|
Pittsfield, MA - Dolores J. Komlosi, 89, died peacefully on September 7, 2019 surrounded by her family and her beloved husband, Eugene J. Komlosi, of 64 years. She was born August 21, 1930, in Lorain, OH, to John and Mary Martonchik. Dolores graduated from Lorain High School in 1948 and from the University of Ohio in 1952 with a Bachelor's of Science in Education. Following graduation, she taught elementary education in the Ohio Public School system. Dolores was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a consistent volunteer at the Pittsfield Girls Club and Berkshire Medical Center Auxiliary. Dolores, along with her husband, Gene, was an Appalachian Trail maintainer and project volunteer for the Tyringham section well into her early 80's, as well as a member and volunteer at Mt. Greylock Ski Club. Dolores loved dancing, synchronized swimming, camping, cycling, the Cape Cod beaches, listening for birds, sewing and baking boundless home-made treats for her family. With her husband, Gene, together, they summitted Mt. Washington and many other New England mountains during their retirement years. She leaves two sons, David J. Komlosi, and his wife, Susan Geer, of La Grande, Oregon, and Kevin J. Komlosi, and his wife, Julie, of Vancouver, Washington; and five daughters, Jeanne M. McTaggart, and her husband, Matthew, of Hudson, OH, Paula L. Chipko, and her husband, Stephen, of Bend, Oregon, Karen A. Strother, and her husband, George, of Denville, New Jersey, Beverly J. King, and her husband, Phillip, of Barkhamsted, Connecticut and Cynthia R. Comstock, and her husband, Ross, of Battle Creek, Michigan. She also leaves 13 grandchildren, Kristen, Meghann, Katie, Matthew, Julia, Michael, Colleen, Katie, John, Shannon, Jenna, Kyle and Ryan; and five great-grandchildren, Lewis, Berry, June, Silas and Evvie. Dolores is survived by her sister, Evelyn Kosash; and was predeceased by her sister, Martha O'Brien. Funeral Notice: Calling hours at Dery Funeral home are private but all are welcome for the Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Pittsfield, MA. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the , through Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 10, 2019