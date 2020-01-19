|
Domingo Carrion, age 93, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020, surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, and family. He was born on August 4, 1926 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico.At the age of 18, Domingo chose to serve his country as a soldier in the United States Army during World War II. He enlisted in Fort Buchanan in Puerto Rico and served in Okinawa, Japan. His decorations and citations include the American Theater Service Medal, Asia Pacific Theater Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and two Overseas Service Bars.To help provide a better life for his family, including his parents, brothers, and sisters, Domingo moved to Lorain, Ohio in 1949 obtaining employment with U.S. Steel.In 1956, he was offered employment by the Lorain Sheriff Department and became Lorain County’s first Hispanic Deputy Sheriff where he remained for two years. In the words of Sheriff Vernon Smith, Domingo was “a fine law enforcement officer; a gentleman capable of tenderness and understanding, yet firmness in his dealings with citizens in need. He was a true representative of the many fine people who have come to Lorain from Puerto Rico.”With the opening of the new Ford Motor Company assembly plant in Lorain and the opportunities afforded by it, Domingo began working for Ford until his retirement in 1976.He devoted his entire life to the well-being of his family, fellow parishioners of Sacred Heart Chapel, and the citizens of Lorain. His passions included playing dominoes, playing his Cuatro Spanish guitar, cooking, gardening, feeding his birds, and visiting his homeland of Puerto Rico especially during the Christmas Holidays. Most importantly, Domingo was a believer and devoted follower of Jesus Christ.Domingo is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Carmen; the mother of his children, Martha; children: Carmen, Dominic, Joseph, Margie, Maria, Blanca, Louis, Anita, Ray, Roberto, along with 24 grandchildren, and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Felix and Louie along with sisters: Sister Joaquina Carrion MSBT, Isabel, Regina, and Maria.He was preceded in death by his parents, Hermogenes and Pilar Carrion; brothers: Yole, Gernado, Felipe and sisters: Ernesta, Selsa, Felisa and PaulitaHis family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21 from 4 to 8 PM at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Wednesday from 8:30 until 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain Rev. Father William A. Thaden, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Military honors will be conducted by the AMVETS Post 23 of ElyriaThe family suggests contributions to the Sacred Heart Chapel Memorial Fund, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain, OH 44055.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 20, 2020