Donald A. Blakely, 79, Lorain, Ohio, made his transition peacefully on November 6, 2019 at Main Street Care Center following a lengthy illness.Mr. Blakely was a graduate of Lorain High School and attended Lorain County Community College, and served his country in the United States Army. He retired from B. F. Goodrich Chemical Plant where he worked in the chemical lab.He accepted Christ at an early age. He was an avid fan who enjoyed the Cleveland Cavs, Browns, and Indians. He himself played baseball and drums in his younger years.He leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Carmen of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; Donna (Larry) (deceased) of Bedford Heights; Terry of Englewood, Ohio and sons, Anthony of Dayton, Ohio; Johnathan (Tina) of Elyria, Ohio; Andre of Lorain, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; one brother, Lawrence; and two sisters, Delores and Marva all of California, and Loretta of Lorain, Ohio.He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Carmella Blakely; brothers, Kenneth (KittLinda) and Dalton (Fox). He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at A New & Living Way Ministries, 1510 Cooper Foster Park Road, Lorain, Ohio 10 a.m. Wake at 11 a.m.Funeral Arrangements entrusted to The Gaines Funeral Home, 9116 Union Ave., Cleveland, Ohio, and 5386 Lee Road, Maple Heights, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 10, 2019