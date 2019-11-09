|
Donald A. Blakely, 79 of Lorain, Ohio, made his transition peacefully on November 6, 2019 at main Street Care Center following a lengthy illness.Mr. Blakely was a graduate of Lorain High School and attended Lorain County Community College, and served his country in the United States Army. He retired from B. F. Goodrich Chemical Plant where he worked in the chemical lab. He accepted Christ at an early age. He was an avid fan who enjoyed the Cleveland Cavs, Browns, and Indians. He himself played baseball and drums in his younger years.He leaves to cherish his memory daughters: Carmen of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, Donna (Larry) deceased of Bedford Heights, Terri of Englewood, Ohio; sons: Anthony of Dayton Ohio, Jonathan (Tina) of Elyria, Ohio, Andre of Lorain, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother and three sisters: Lawrence and sisters, Delores & Marva of California, and a sister, Loretta of Lorain, Ohio.He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Carmella Blakely; brothers: Kenneth, KittLinda (deceased) and Dalton (Fox).He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday November 13, 2019 at A New & Living way Ministries, 1510 Cooper Foster Park Road, Lorain, Ohio 10AM Wake 11AM Service.Funeral Arrangements entrusted to The Gaines Funeral Home 5386 Lee Road, Maple Heights, Ohio. Final Interment will be at Brookdale Cemetery 41600 Oberlin Elyria Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 10, 2019