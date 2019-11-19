|
Donald A. Mulica, 67, of Henrietta, passed away unepectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center. He was born January 28, 1952 in Amherst and was a resident of Henrietta Township for the past 31 years. Donald worked as an electrician for Ford Motor Company in Avon Lake for 38 years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of the Vermilion Ely Masonic Lodge #424. Donald enjoyed bowling and driving around town looking at the sights. Donald is survived by his wife of 48 years, Renee (nee Howard) Mulica, of Henrietta; son, Donald A. (Kristin) Mulica, II, of Amherst; daughters, Melissa (Darren Jobi) Mulica, of North Ridgeville and Valerie (Patrick Graham) Murphy, of Dublin; his grandchildren, Brendan, Devlin, and Evan Murphy and Cameron, Ava, and Emerson Mulica; and brothers, Keith Mulica, of CA and Victor Mulica, of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Vance; and parents, Victor J. and Anna (nee Sabo) Mulica. Private family services will be held. The family suggests memorial contributions to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 20, 2019