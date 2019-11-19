Home

Donald A. Mulica


1952 - 2019
Donald A. Mulica Obituary
Donald A. Mulica, 67, of Henrietta, passed away unepectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center. He was born January 28, 1952 in Amherst and was a resident of Henrietta Township for the past 31 years. Donald worked as an electrician for Ford Motor Company in Avon Lake for 38 years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of the Vermilion Ely Masonic Lodge #424. Donald enjoyed bowling and driving around town looking at the sights. Donald is survived by his wife of 48 years, Renee (nee Howard) Mulica, of Henrietta; son, Donald A. (Kristin) Mulica, II, of Amherst; daughters, Melissa (Darren Jobi) Mulica, of North Ridgeville and Valerie (Patrick Graham) Murphy, of Dublin; his grandchildren, Brendan, Devlin, and Evan Murphy and Cameron, Ava, and Emerson Mulica; and brothers, Keith Mulica, of CA and Victor Mulica, of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his sister, Laura Vance; and parents, Victor J. and Anna (nee Sabo) Mulica. Private family services will be held. The family suggests memorial contributions to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
