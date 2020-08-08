1/1
Donald A. Priebe
Donald A. Priebe, age 82, of Vermilion, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1938 in South Bend, IN to the late, Donald P. and Olga (nee Strong) Priebe.He proudly served his country while enlisted in the United States Army. Don was then employed for 36 years for Ohio Edison as a lineman, jokingly saying his job had “a lot of ups and downs.” He retired from there in 1996. Don was a devoted member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lorain, as well as being a member of the Amvets Post 22, the American Legion, and the Croatian Club. He loved going to the casinos and traveling, and was a die-hard fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.Don is survived by his wife of 20 years, Teri (nee Pollifrone), his son, Don (Judy) Priebe, daughter, Vickie (Jim) May, daughter, Brenda Cambron, his step-daughter, Jennifer (Michael) Bonick, step-son, Michael (Nancy) James, his grandchildren; Stacey (Kevin) Green and Bobby Green, step-grandchildren; Amanda Lee, Megan (Brian) Kester, Brandon Elliott, JustinElliott, Ethan Elliott, and Brent Maxwell, all of his great grandchildren, a brother, Alex (Teresa) Molnar, and a sister, Margo (Dan) Eregzi.Don was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Elaine (nee Feldkamp) and a brother, Bela Molnar.The family will receive friends on Monday, August 10th, from 4 -7 pm, in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. His funeral service will be on Tuesday, also in the Funeral Center, at 10:00 am. The funeral service will be streamed live on the funeral center’s You Tube page. The Rev. Laurie A. Miller, Pastor of Christ Lutheran Church, will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit through our gathering center door. Face coverings are required, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
