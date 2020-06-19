Donald A. Starbuck, 86, of Wakeman, passed away on June 18th at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, after a short illness. He was born on June 1, 1934 in Kenton, to Howard Arthur and Mabel (Dodds) Starbuck.He was a 1953 graduate of Amherst High School. Upon graduation, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for three years. He worked many years for his brother, Bill, who owned and operated Star Builders. Don was a talented carpenter and could build just about anything.He was a member of the Wakeman Fraternal Order of Eagles. He enjoyed the outdoors and nature, animals, fishing and boating on Lake Erie, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a sports fan and especially liked the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Cleveland Browns and Ohio State football.He is survived by his children Deborah Starbuck of Wakeman, Kathleen “Kitsy” (Steve) Noftz of Huron, and Donald A. (Jane) Starbuck, Jr., of Graytown, three grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) Noftz, Amanda (Luke) Kromer, and Andrea Meinhold, seven great-grandchildren, his brothers, Marvin Starbuck and Dale Starbuck, both of Amherst, and David Starbuck of California.He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Helen “Audrey” Starbuck (nee: Roth) on November 17, 2019, his brothers William “Bill” in 2015, Glen in 2007, Ray in 2002, his sisters, Norma Richison in 2011, Carol Pongracz in 1977, Evelyn Phillips in 1957, and his parents Howard and Mabel Starbuck.Friends may call Monday, June 22, from 4pm-7pm at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Wakeman.Condolences may be left at www.mormanfuneralhome.com. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Huron County Humane Society, 246 Woodlawn Ave., Norwalk, Ohio 44857 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.