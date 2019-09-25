|
Donald C. Wiegand, 89, of Lorain, died Tuesday, September 2, 2019 at the Avon Town Center Main Street Nursing Home facility after a lengthy illness. He was born February 17, 1930 in South Amherst, Ohio and has been a Lorain resident for the past 68 years. He was married to his beloved wife, Marge, for over 30 years, and along with their son, Thomas, they enjoyed as a family taking trips around the country, visiting family, and exploring various points of interest. Don was drafted into the U.S. Army and served four years, and during his time of service, he was a member of the Army baseball and basketball teams. One of his fondest memories was being on the baseball team and playing in the championship game, where he faced three former New York Yankee players and striking them all out in succession. He said he was known for not backing down to anyone in those days. After serving in the Army, he worked for the Local 33 Sheet Metal Union for over 36 years, before retiring in 1988. Don had many achievements, but his greatest was when he dedicated his life as a Jehovah’s Witness on September 23, 1990 by baptism. He was very passionate about his beliefs. He taught the spiritual things he learned to many others. He used his skills in many Kingdom Hall building and renovation projects. He was known as a tireless and very skilled worker and enjoyed working side by side with his buddy, John Snyder. He was also known as a very kind and generous person who loved everyone, which he expressed daily. He is survived by his son, Thomas Wiegand, of Lorain; his grandchildren, Kay Deichler and Kyle Wiegand; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Deichler, Ava Linden, Kam Linden, and soon-to-be-born Elliot Jacob Torres; his brothers, Charles (Eleanor) Wiegand, of Amherst, OH, and Christ (Doris) Wiegand, of Fort Myers, FL; and sister, Millie Browning, of Redding, CA. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Marge D. (nee Hopkins) Wiegand; parents, Phillip and Lucille Wiegand; sister, Eileen Sessions; brothers, Louis Wiegand and Arthur Wiegand. A memorial service will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2330 Skyline Dr., Lorain OH, officiated by Rodney Reynolds. Professional services by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 26, 2019