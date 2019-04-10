|
Donald E. Brock, age 74, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his residence.Donald was born January 31, 1945, in Brodhead, Kentucky, to the late John Carter Brock and Lula (nee Spoonamore) Brock. Donald was a flooring installer working in the Cleveland and Lorain area. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and in his younger years, working on automobiles.Survivors include his children, James (Tamara), of Lorain, Tammy (Steve Schwartz), of Vermilion, Michael (Veronica), of Lorain, Barbara Lowe, of Elyria Township; nine grandchildren, including his special caregiver Ashley Brock; eight great-grandchildren; his mother, Lula Brock, of Amherst; sisters, Betty Williams, of Lorain, Barbara Cuevas, of Lorain, Lisa (Mark) DeWitt, of Lorain; and his brother, David Brock, of Georgia.Donald was preceded in death by his father, John Brock; and nine brothers and sisters.Family will receive friends at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain, 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 11, 2019