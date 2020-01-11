|
|
Donald Edward Buganski, 90, husband of Murphy Ball Buganski (nee Crumb) and a resident of Georgetown, KY for the past 35 years, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in Lorain, he was the son of the late Frank Buganski and Josephine Deminski (nee Gerron).An army veteran, he worked for 35 years at US Steel in Lorain retiring as a millwright. He was an accomplished wood worker and carver and enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and being with his family. Donald was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Georgetown, KY.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mary Anne (David) Kastl, Lorain, Jacquelyn (Roy) Covert, Amherst, OH, Joseph Buganski, Lexington, KY and Bryan (Maureen) Buganski, Olmsted Township; step sons, Jeff Ball and Grant Ball; brother, Kenneth Deminski; sisters, Lucille Trelka and Geraldine Sandor; grandchildren, Megan Buganski, Ashley Frantz, Michael Frantz, Steven Buganski, Eric (Kelli) Frantz, Benjamin Frantz; great grandchildren, Logan Frantz, David Joseph Frantz, Hunter Peck, Sadie Buganski and Tristen Bollon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan White.Visitation will be Sunday January 12, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Johnson’s Funeral Home, 641 South Broadway, Georgetown, KY with a Prayer Service at 4 PM. Additional visitation will be held Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in the social hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St Joseph Dr, Amherst. The Rev. Robert J. Sanson will preside. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors.Local arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 12, 2020