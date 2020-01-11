Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson’s Funeral Home
641 South Broadway
Georgetown, OH
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
Johnson’s Funeral Home,
641 South Broadway
Georgetown, OH
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
200 St Joseph Dr
Amherst, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
200 St Joseph Dr
Amherst, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Buganski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Buganski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Buganski Obituary
Donald Edward Buganski, 90, husband of Murphy Ball Buganski (nee Crumb) and a resident of Georgetown, KY for the past 35 years, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in Lorain, he was the son of the late Frank Buganski and Josephine Deminski (nee Gerron).An army veteran, he worked for 35 years at US Steel in Lorain retiring as a millwright. He was an accomplished wood worker and carver and enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and being with his family. Donald was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Georgetown, KY.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Mary Anne (David) Kastl, Lorain, Jacquelyn (Roy) Covert, Amherst, OH, Joseph Buganski, Lexington, KY and Bryan (Maureen) Buganski, Olmsted Township; step sons, Jeff Ball and Grant Ball; brother, Kenneth Deminski; sisters, Lucille Trelka and Geraldine Sandor; grandchildren, Megan Buganski, Ashley Frantz, Michael Frantz, Steven Buganski, Eric (Kelli) Frantz, Benjamin Frantz; great grandchildren, Logan Frantz, David Joseph Frantz, Hunter Peck, Sadie Buganski and Tristen Bollon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan White.Visitation will be Sunday January 12, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Johnson’s Funeral Home, 641 South Broadway, Georgetown, KY with a Prayer Service at 4 PM. Additional visitation will be held Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of the mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in the social hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St Joseph Dr, Amherst. The Rev. Robert J. Sanson will preside. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain where AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria will conduct military honors.Local arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -