Donald E. Scmittgenh, 83, of Lorain, died peacefully on Thursday April 25, 2019 at the Elmcroft of Lorain surrounded by his family.He was born July 26, 1935 in Elyria and had resided in Lorain for over 62 years. He graduated from Elyria High School in 1953.Donald worked for Laborers Union Local #758 for 30 years retiring in 1993 and was just awarded his 55 year member pin.He enjoyed traveling, gardening and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was an avid fan of all Cleveland sports teams and Ohio State.Donald’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Elmcroft of Lorain and Crossroads Hospice for the care they’ve shown Donald this past year.He is survived by his wife, Nancy V. Schmittgen (nee Yacobucci); sons: Michael Schmittgen of Lorain, Thomas Schmittgen (Janet) of Gainesville, Florida, Robert Schmittgen of Rocky River and Edward Schmittgen (Tami) of Buellton, California; grandchildren: Kurt, Kara, Erik & Evan Schmittgen and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne & Dorothy Schmittgen (nee Struble) and sister Janet Hollingsworth.The family will receive friends Monday April 29th from 4:00-8:00 pm at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain. Funeral services will be held Tuesday April 30th at 11:00 am in the funeral chapel. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Twp.Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Hospice, 10810 E 45th St, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 28, 2019