|
|
Donald F. Smarsh, 80, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, OH. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Shereen M. Smarsh of Lorain; son, Mark A. Smarsh; twin daughters, Donna and Diana Smarsh; brother, Ronald Smarsh; granddaughters, Kara and Leah Smarsh; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. Sr. and Joyce C. (nee Brada) Smarsh; infant son, Joseph Michael Smarsh; brothers, Joseph "Bud" Smarsh, Jonathon Smarsh, twin, Henry Smarsh; and sister, Joycelyn Smarsh. The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 9:20 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 41295 N. Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035, Fr. John Retar, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory to , 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, OH 44011. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 29, 2019