|
|
Donald Frank Berens, age 91, of Berkeley Springs, WV, formerly of Waldorf, MD, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home. Born April 2, 1928 in Lorain, OH, he was the son of the late Joseph August and Anna Stefik Berens. He is survived by his children, Andrew J. Berens, M.D., and his wife, Phyllis, of Berkeley Springs, Carole Lynn Vincent, and her husband, John Vincent, M.D., of Jarrettsville, MD; one sister, Delores Saltis of Red Hook, NY; one sister-in-law, Jean Berens of Avon, OH; five grandchildren, Amanda Susan Wilfong and her husband, Robert, of Clarksburg, WV, Jessica Lynn Berens, of Morgantown, WV, Joseph Andrew Berens and his wife, Cassidy, of Morgantown, WV, Robert Anthony Berens, of Morgantown, WV and Ethan Vincent, of Jarrettsville; four great-grandchildren, Emily Wilfong and Noah Thompson, both of Clarksburg, WV, Ayla Berens and Paxton Berens, both of Morgantown, WV; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane DeSilvester Berens; two sisters, Anna Mae Brem and Evelyn Krasienko; and three brothers, Edward, Robert and Gerald Berens. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 67 Liberty Street, Berkeley Springs, WV with the Rev. Fr. John L. Lombardi as celebrant. Military honors will be provided by the Tri-State Honor Guard. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Peter’s Parish Cemetery, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, MD. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 11, 2020