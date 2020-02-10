Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home
95 Union Street
Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
(304) 258-1015
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home
95 Union Street
Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home
95 Union Street
Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
67 Liberty Street
Berkeley Springs, WV
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Parish Cemetery
Waldorf, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Berens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Frank Berens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Frank Berens Obituary
Donald Frank Berens, age 91, of Berkeley Springs, WV, formerly of Waldorf, MD, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home. Born April 2, 1928 in Lorain, OH, he was the son of the late Joseph August and Anna Stefik Berens. He is survived by his children, Andrew J. Berens, M.D., and his wife, Phyllis, of Berkeley Springs, Carole Lynn Vincent, and her husband, John Vincent, M.D., of Jarrettsville, MD; one sister, Delores Saltis of Red Hook, NY; one sister-in-law, Jean Berens of Avon, OH; five grandchildren, Amanda Susan Wilfong and her husband, Robert, of Clarksburg, WV, Jessica Lynn Berens, of Morgantown, WV, Joseph Andrew Berens and his wife, Cassidy, of Morgantown, WV, Robert Anthony Berens, of Morgantown, WV and Ethan Vincent, of Jarrettsville; four great-grandchildren, Emily Wilfong and Noah Thompson, both of Clarksburg, WV, Ayla Berens and Paxton Berens, both of Morgantown, WV; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane DeSilvester Berens; two sisters, Anna Mae Brem and Evelyn Krasienko; and three brothers, Edward, Robert and Gerald Berens. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 67 Liberty Street, Berkeley Springs, WV with the Rev. Fr. John L. Lombardi as celebrant. Military honors will be provided by the Tri-State Honor Guard. Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Peter’s Parish Cemetery, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, MD. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -