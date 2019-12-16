|
|
Donald Gene Denney, 75 years of age, and a resident of Brownhelm Township, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home following a sudden illness.Donald was born April 16, 1944, in Delta - Monticello, KY where he lived and was raised. He came to the Amherst area 45 years ago. Donald worked in the maintenance department for the Ford Motor Company of Lorain and retired in 2007. He and his wife operated the DD Auto Sales of Wakeman. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a part of the 1st infantry of the US Army. He was a member of the Vermilion AMVETS and the Eagles Club in Amherst.Donald loved fishing, car shows, and attending small-town band performances. By far he treasured time spent with his family and grandchildren, and he had a special place in his heart for his family pets. Survivors include his son, Timothy and Angie Denney of Brownhelm Township; and his grandchildren, Kelsey Denney, Riley Denney, and Mackenzie Denney; and a half-sister, Cloteen Clark of Kentucky.He was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-one years, Carolyn Denney (nee Hylton) in 2001; and his siblings, Mitchell Denney, Louise Burnett, Sandra Carie, and an infant sister, Jeanette Denney; and his parents, Virgil and Opal Denney (nee Branscum).Friends may call Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Additional visitation will be available on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Harold Hylton, associate pastor of Lorain Church of God in Sheffield, will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Friendship APL, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035, or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 17, 2019