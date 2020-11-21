Donald ”Don" J. Darmos, age 83 and a longtime resident of Amherst, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at UH Elyria Medical Center after a brief illness.Don was born April 5, 1937 in Elyria to the late John and Ann (nee Matic) Darmos. He attended Lorain High School and then enlisted in the United State Army serving in the 11th Airborne Division. During the 1960s and 1970s Don was a deputy sheriff for the Lorain County Sheriff Department. He then went on to become a member of the Amherst Police Department and was a patrolman for several years until retiring from the department. While working on the police force, Don also organized and implemented the Lorain County Bomb Squad through the Lorain County Sheriff Department.His memberships include; American Legion Post 118 of Amherst, Amherst Sportsman Club, Lorain Rifle & Pistol Club, Grays Armory of Cleveland, and the United Kingdom Based WW1 Tunnel Exploration Organization.Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Helen C. (nee Nicholson) Darmos; their son, Darin T. Darmos of Amherst; his sister and brother, Kathy (Bob) Fritsch of Vermilion and Dennis (Linda) Weigl.Don was preceded in death by his parents, John Darmos and Ann Weigl.Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. There will be a 7 p.m. Pomen service officiated by Rev. Nektarije Tesanovic of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Lorain. The funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with military rites conducted by the Amherst VeteransMilitary Honor Guard and burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain.