1/2
Donald J. "Don" Darmos
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald ”Don" J. Darmos, age 83 and a longtime resident of Amherst, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at UH Elyria Medical Center after a brief illness.Don was born April 5, 1937 in Elyria to the late John and Ann (nee Matic) Darmos. He attended Lorain High School and then enlisted in the United State Army serving in the 11th Airborne Division. During the 1960s and 1970s Don was a deputy sheriff for the Lorain County Sheriff Department. He then went on to become a member of the Amherst Police Department and was a patrolman for several years until retiring from the department. While working on the police force, Don also organized and implemented the Lorain County Bomb Squad through the Lorain County Sheriff Department.His memberships include; American Legion Post 118 of Amherst, Amherst Sportsman Club, Lorain Rifle & Pistol Club, Grays Armory of Cleveland, and the United Kingdom Based WW1 Tunnel Exploration Organization.Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Helen C. (nee Nicholson) Darmos; their son, Darin T. Darmos of Amherst; his sister and brother, Kathy (Bob) Fritsch of Vermilion and Dennis (Linda) Weigl.Don was preceded in death by his parents, John Darmos and Ann Weigl.Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. There will be a 7 p.m. Pomen service officiated by Rev. Nektarije Tesanovic of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Lorain. The funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with military rites conducted by the Amherst VeteransMilitary Honor Guard and burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Garland - Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Service
07:00 PM
Garland - Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Garland - Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garland - Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved