|
|
Donald L. Sterna, "Don" or "Donnie," age 83, of Amherst, passed away, surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Don was born on March 24, 1936, in Amherst, graduated from Amherst High School, and remained in Amherst all his life.
He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He spent many summers and school vacations with his six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He enjoyed coaching Amherst Little League baseball and being outdoors. Don shared his love of hunting, fishing, gardening, and working his family farm with his children and grandchildren. He was a long-standing active member of the Amherst Sportsman Club and spent his mornings having coffee with club members. Don enjoyed spending time with his dogs, especially Oscar. He had a large collection of silly t-shirts and always tuned in to Cleveland Indians baseball.
He retired from BF Goodrich after 20+ years of service and greatly enjoyed his retirement.
Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Karolyn Sterna (nee Krueger); children, David, Scott, Melissa (Andrea) Eis, and Clayton. He will be sadly missed by his daughter-in-law, Dianna; and son-in-law, Robert; grandchildren, Jerami, Jordan, Johnathan, Brittany, John, and Madison; great-grandchildren, Steven, Joshua, Eva, Holly, and Jack; sisters, Virginia (Sis), Shirley, Maxine (Mag), and Sharon; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor (nee Burke) Sterna; and brothers, Robert (Bob) and John (Jack).
The Sterna family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral center, followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery in the Village of South Amherst.
The family would like to encourage memorial contributions in memory of Donald to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035 or you may go directly to their website at: www.friendshipapl.org.
Online condolences may be left for the Sterna family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 25, 2019