|
|
Donald Lavelle Clinton, of Avondale, Arizona, formerly of Lorain, departed this life on March 10, 2019 at his home. He was born October 6, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio, where he graduated from John Hay High School and was baptized at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church.On June 23, 1973, he married the love of his life, Betty Lou Garrett, and to this union two children were born, Christopher and Courtney. After relocating from Cleveland to Lorain, Ohio, Donald became employed by the Ford Motor Ohio Truck Plant, from where he retired after 35 years of service.He was an active member of the Friendship Baptist Church, Lorain, serving under his father-in-law, the late Pastor Walter J. Garrett. He loved to sing and was a member of the Voices of Friendship Choir. The family later united with Cathedral of Praise, Lorain, under the late Elder Robert Burroughs and current pastor, Elder Melvin Brown. Prior to relocating to Arizona, the family was united with God’s Kingdom International Ministry, Lorain, under Pastors Charles and Valerie Howard.After retirement from Ford, Donald and his wife Betty relocated to the warm climate of Arizona. They immediately united with “In His Presence” Ministries under Pastor Morgan, where Donald and Betty were ordained as ministers and Church Elders. The couple later joined Abundant Harvest Church of Phoenix, AZ, under Pastor Deynon Perry, where Donald was an Elder and remained faithful until his unexpected passing.Donald enjoyed traveling and vacationing, particularly in the warm climates of California, Florida, and the southwest states. He also enjoyed clothes shopping, and took great pride in being fashionable, especially in his “Sunday best” outfits!He will be sadly missed by his children: son, Christopher Lavelle (Patrice) Clinton (U.S. Navy, Japan); daughter, Courtney Marie Bradford, Avondale, AZ; grandchildren: Garrett Isaiah, Ashley Marnell, Christopher Lavelle, Jr. (C.J.), and Gabriel Alexander; sisters: Juanita Clinton of Anaheim, CA and Mary Ann Andrews of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers, Johnny (Mary) Clinton of Cleveland, Ohio and Bobby Clinton of Lorain, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Stella (Gilbert) Francis and Janice (Stanley) Whitfield, both of Lorain, Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Betty Lou Garrett Clinton (2018); father, John Wiggins Clinton; mother, Mary Clinton; father-in-law, Rev. Walter J. Garrett; mothers-in-law, Lula Beatty Garrett, Adaline Harmon Garrett, and Annie L. Garrett.A Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, March 19, at Friendship Baptist Church, 2160 Reeves Ave, Lorain. Family visitation held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. John R. Jackson, Pastor, is officiating. Burial will be in Cleveland Memorial Gardens in Cleveland. Local arrangements handled by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 17, 2019