|
|
Donald Lee Zirkle passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, after a long-time illness. Donald was born March 27, 1938, in Buchannon, West Virginia, to the late Opha O. and Geneva B. (nee McCauley) Zirkle. Donald graduated from Buchannon High School and from there he went to serve in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963. While serving in the Army, he earned the marksman award. Donald then came home from the military to Ohio, where he met his wife of 53 years, Losha A. Riddle, who then resided in Amherst. He then went to work for the former Fruehauf Trailer, Avon Lake and later went on to work for BASF, Elyria, as a chemical processor and retired from BASF in 2000. Donald was an avid hunter and loved his family and his dog, Charlie. He was a lifetime member of the Vermilion Fish and Game. Donald attended Amherst United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Losha A. (nee Riddle) Zirkle; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Robin Zirkle; daughter and son-in-law, Andrea Zirkle and Mark Davis; brothers, Ivan W. Zirkle (wife Georgien), Howard Wayne Zirkle, Burl Roger Zirkle; sisters, Vivian Arbogast, Betty Ellwood, Carol Sue Criss-Jones; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Dale Zirkle; and sisters, Opal Skidmore and Sylvia Thorne. Family will receive friends Monday, March 2, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m., at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. There will be a 7:30 p.m. memorial service at the funeral home with Rev. William Baker, pastor of Amherst United Methodist Church, officiating.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 28, 2020