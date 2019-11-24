|
Donald "Don" Leo Tallman, 83 years of age, and a resident of Wakeman, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at his home following a sudden illness.Don was born August 5, 1936, in Tallmadge, Ohio. He was raised and lived in the Tallmadge, Akron area before moving to Avon in 1963. He spent the last 35 years of his life in the Henrietta/Wakeman area.Don was vice president of operations for Plastic Components in North Ridgeville and retired after 52 years of service in the industry. He was a former member of Henrietta United Church of Christ. He was an accomplished artist and cartoonist. His comic strip was published briefly in the Akron Beacon Journal. In his spare time he could be found playing golf, shooting pool, drawing, and working on home projects. He collected model cars and attended car shows for both new and classic cars. Don loved to entertain his family and friends with his life stories. His greatest legacy was that of being a devoted husband, father, granddad, great granddad, and great great granddad.He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of forty-two years Peggy Lynn Tallman (nee: Wasserman), his children: Kimberly (Bill) Wiggins of Elyria; Donald L. (Shelley) Tallman, II of Grafton; Charlene (Thomas) Fox of Avon; Andrea (Brad) Busch of Litchfield; Jonathan Tallman (David Reichert) of Lakewood; Amanda Tallman Marty (Ian) of Durham, NC; Mark (Allison) Tallman of Lakewood; many many grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; and his sisters: Jo Hatfield of Bean Station, TN; and Debi (Kenneth) Wilcox of Morristown, TN.He was preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Irene Tallman (nee: Ritz).Friends may call Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Additional visitation will be made available on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. from the funeral home. Burial will follow at Birmingham Cemetery, Florence Twp., Ohio.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Gathering Place at The Sandy Borrelli Center, 25425 Center Ridge Road, Westlake, Ohio 44145.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 25, 2019