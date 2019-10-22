Home

Donald Lindsey Crum Obituary
Donald Lindsey Crum, 89 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, Ohio, passed away Sunday evening, October 20, 2019, at his home, following a very full and meaningful Life.He was born on October 7, 1930 in Clifford, Kentucky where he was raised and lived. He attended Burch High School in Delbarton West Virginia and had so many friends. After returning from serving in the United States Army, in Korea, he moved to Lorain and then to Amherst, in the early 60's.Don was employed at Ford Motor Company in Lorain until retiring. He served as a Committeeman for the Union at Ford and was always there to support his fellow employees. Don was an avid Cleveland Sports Fan and enjoyed fishing and breeding gorgeous pheasants. He served as a Benefactor to the town of Delbarton, West Virginia. Bringing his love and a fish fry to the town, every Labor Day weekend. His greatest joy was spending time with his dear family.Survivors include his children: Rodney Crum of Elyria, Jeffrey Todd Crum of Amherst and Sharon Shaffer of Amherst; sixteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; his siblings, Joe Crum, Mont Crum, Gertrude Richardson, Sue Enomoto, all of Delbarton, West Virginia.He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Emilie Sue Crum (nee Neal) on November 1, 1998; his daughters, Elizabeth Denise Marr on October 28, 1989 and Krista Marie Daley on July 7, 2012; his siblings, Thomas Crum, Jack Crum; Ray Dean Crum and Ann Marcum; great-grandson, Jesse Crum Jr.; and his parents, Robert Crum and Maude Jordan.Friends may call Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hempel Funeral Home 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Full Military Honors will be provided by the Amherst Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will follow at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst.Don was a kind, gentle, and loving man, who extended a helping hand to many.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
