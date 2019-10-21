|
|
Donald R. Thoen, 88, of Lorain, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain.Donald was born July 1, 1931, in Duluth, Minnesota. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. during the Korean Conflict and was the recipient of a Purple Heart for his service to our country. Donald was employed for many years at the Ford Motor Company, Lorain, from where he retired in 1997.Donald loved creating ceramics along with his wife Diane which they sold at Jamie’s Flea Market, South Amherst. He also enjoyed woodworking, attending church, and helping others in the community.Survivors include his six children: Dale of Wyoming, David of Pennsylvania, William of Lorain, Kerry of Berea, Donna Sarvas/Koker of Vermilion, Wendy Brayer of Alabama; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister, Beatrice Dutch of Minnesota; and brother, David of Elyria.He was preceded in death by his wives Diane (nee Robinson) and Virginia (nee Salva); great-grandson, Brent; his parents and his sister.There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 3700 Center Road, Avon. Military rites will be conducted by the Amherst Veterans Military Honor Guard.Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 25, 2019