|
|
Donald Shirk, 85, of Vermilion, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Kingston of Vermilion after a lengthy illness. He was born May 20, 1934 in Vermilion. He moved to Florida in 1974 for 20 years, and then moved back to the place he always considered home, Vermilion. Donald worked as a phone repairman for CenturyLink for 40 years, retiring in 1998. He was a social member of the VFW Post #7576 and American Legion Post #397. Donald enjoyed socializing, being in the outdoors, and he was an avid deer hunter. He is survived by his son, James (Yvonne Rider) Shirk of Fort Meyers, FL; daughters, Kimberly Bradshaw of Lake City, FL, Debbie (Jose) Moralez of Vermilion, and Sharon (Russ) Lange of Elyria; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Shirk of Brook Park; sister, Ruth Richmond of Amherst; and many nieces and nephews, including Vernon and Steve. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Katherine (nee Griggs); son-in-law, Tommy Bradshaw; and his grandson, Jeffery Lange. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. The family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053 or Kingston of Vermilion Activities Fund, 4210 Telegraph Lane, Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 17, 2020