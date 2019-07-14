|
Donald W. Warner, 87, of Huron, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center, Sandusky.He was born November 12, 1931 in Lorain and has been a resident of Huron since 1989 coming from Parma.He was a US Air Force veteran and served in Korea from 1950 to 1952.He started work at B.F. Goodrich Chemical Co. in 1953 as a Lab Technician and retired in 1984 as Sr. Marketing Manager after 31 years of service. He then became self- employed and formed BioPlastics Co. in 1984 with two partners. He served as VP Manufacturing and R&D until retirement in January of 1998.He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Huron and the American Legion, Sandusky. He enjoyed reading, his computer, and crossword puzzles.He is survived by his wifeof 63 years, Jeanette (Sklarek),; three daughters: Cathy (Kenneth) White of Grafton, Nancy (Rick) Case of Elyria, and Debra (James) Carabin of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; a son, David (Angie) Warner of Doylestown, Ohio; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sister Mary Ann Warner H.M. of Villa Maria, PA.He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew J. and Margaret (Walters) Warner.The family will receive friends Friday, July 19 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main Street, Huron, with Rev. Jeffrey McBeth, officiating.Burial will be in Scott Cemetery, Huron.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church, Huron.Online condolences may be shared at www.fosterfh.comFoster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is assisting the family.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 15, 2019