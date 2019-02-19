|
|
Donalda J. Hansen (nee Roehm), 89, of North Ridgeville, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at her home of heart failure caused by Aortic Sclerosis.
She was born on June 16, 1929 in Fargo, North Dakota, graduated high school in 1947, followed by graduation from Hamline University in 1952, where she earned a degree in Medical Technology and worked in a medical lab in both Duluth, Minnesota and El Paso, Texas.
As a young girl, she worked at her father's drug store, where she ran the soda fountain. "Cokes were only 5 cents and made fresh." She moved with her husband to Meadowlands, Minnesota, where she lived for nearly 40 years. She had also lived in several cities in Lorain county.
At her church in Meadowlands, she was very active. She played the organ, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and along with her church group, and prepared food for weddings, as there was no caterer nearby. She was a current member of Faith Lutheran Church, Avon and was actively involved in their bible study and the church quilt group that made lap quilts for cancer patients. She loved playing Scrabble, was an accomplished pianist, and loved watching the birds at her feeders.
She is survived by her children, Sandra G. Linder, Duane A. (Opal Jean) Linder, Betsy Jo (Jim) Nelson of Minnesota, and Stuart Linder of Minnesota; grandchildren, Graham, Stephanie, and Erica Smith, Jennifer, Jessica, and Jacqueline Linder, Eric (Kelly McFeran) Nelson, Ty (Adam) Luevano, Everest, Calvin, Trevor, Stevenson Linder, Adrian Linder; great-grandchildren, Cole, Molly, Reagan, Wyatt Isaacs, Jayden Paul Muckley, Gabriel and Abigail Schmit, Jocelyn Linder and Carter Nelson; daughter-in-law, Vivian Linder of California; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded death by her first husband, Cyril Linder in 1996; her second husband, Kaj Hansen in 2008; her infant daughter, Audrey Beth Linder in 1959; son, Steven W. Linder in 2018; grandson, Mason Linder; sister, Marlys Toring; parents, William and Lillian (Windemuth) Roehm.
Family will receive friends at Faith Lutheran Church, 2265 Garden Drive, Avon Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Future interment will be in Meadowlands, Minnesota.
Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Theological Seminary, 6600 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 (www.ctsfw.edu).
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 20, 2019