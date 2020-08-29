Donna Cifani (nee Remy), 82, peacefully passed away to return to the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Mallard Cove Senior Living, Springdale, OH.Born December 22, 1937 in Mansfield, she made Vermilion a place to raise her children and develop a life rich with great friendships. She was famous for her pure joy of simple things like being outside, worshiping at Grace United Methodist Church, time with friends and family, and the occasional chocolate ice cream cone. It was well-known that Donna was the Cleveland Indians #1 fan since her father, Lester, took her to games as a little girl, and she loved to show affection to her friends by giving away bags of Jones’ Potato Chips.One of Donna’s greatest gifts to friends and family was laying the foundation for a lifetime of connection through Linwood Park in Vermilion, a place she loved to share with others.Some of the happiest memories Donna recounted over and over again were growing up in Mansfield with her siblings, Marlene, Larry and Rick, and her time gaining a BS degree from BGSU where she remained involved throughout her life as an alumnus.Donna battled through numerous health issues throughout her life, including cancer, but maintained her optimistic approach to life even in the face of suffering. She always managed to find ways to enjoy her favorite things like; trips to Disney with her daughter Cari Lee, and her favorite holidays of Christmas and Thanksgiving (especially the turkey!).Along the way Donna participated in fox hunting in mid-Ohio with her family, was a volleyball coach who brought the women’s Olympic volleyball team to Vermilion High School, volunteered at the Mansfield Reformatory where the Shawshank Redemption movie was filmed, was a speech and hearing therapist, and taught students with learning disabilities at local Vermilion schools.Most importantly, Donna had a life-long connection to her faith in God as the foundation of her approach to life. Her “gratitude” response was anchored in her belief of God’s design for her path, and she claimed the Bible as her most treasured book.She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Cari Lee Remy of Los Angeles, CA; son, James R. (JR) Cifani of Cincinnati, OH; granddaughter, Quinn Cifani; sister, Marlene Dietzel of N. Ft. Myers, Florida, and two brothers, Larry Remy and Rick Remy, both of Mansfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Grace (nee Holloway) Remy.A Celebration of Life memorial service will occur on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Tabernacle in Linwood Park, 4920 Liberty Ave, Vermilion, Ohio with visiting with friends at 11 am, service at 11:30 am followed by an outdoor reception at the Linwood Pavilion. To comply with Covid-19 precautions, visitors should wear masks. Both areas will have seating designed with social distancing in mind, with hand sanitizer available.The family suggests memorial contributions to one of the following: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
.