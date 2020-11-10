1/
Donna E. (McClung) Pickett
Donna E. Pickett (nee McClung), age 83, of Elyria, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Wesleyan Village.She was born on May 15, 1937 in Runa, West Virginia and moved to Lorain after high school graduation. Donna’s work ethic was robust and work is what made her happy. She worked at McDonalds starting in 1977, and after 13 years there, she moved to Columbus where she became a franchisee of a McDonalds. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed spending her time with her significant other, Howard Hartley. They enjoyed traveling together, even if it was just around the town and not always out of town. They also enjoyed going to church together.Donna is survived by her children: Lorraine (Brenda) Lauricia, of Elyria, Sandy Sikora, of Elyria, Karen (Emery, Sr.) Arnold, of Nova, OH, Jim (Ana) Pickett, of Johnstown, OH, and Joe (Jake Brower) Pickett, of San Francisco, CA, her 23 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and her brother, James (Jackie) McClung, of Elyria.She was preceded in death by her parents; Curtis A., Sr., and Glenna M. (nee Halstead) McClung, a brother, Curtis A. McClung, Jr., her husband, James Pickett, and her significant other, Howard Hartley.The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 5-7 pm, in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Her funeral service will be on Friday, at 11:00 am, also in the funeral center. Rev. Gary Dorsey will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
