Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Lydick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna F. Lydick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna F. Lydick Obituary
Donna F. Lydick (nee Walters), 89, of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Amherst Manor Retirement Community, following a brief illness. Mrs. Lydick was born in Dayton, PA, on October 28, 1929, the daughter of the late William B. and Grace Mae (nee Hill) Walters. She was a member of the graduating class of 1947 Shannock Valley High School in Rural Valley, PA. Loving her church, she was a lifetime member of Heritage Presbyterian Church in Amherst, where she had been a Sunday School and Bible School teacher, served on Session, and with the Lutheran Co-op Food Program. She was also fond of her camping adventures with the L.C. Sams and the Danback Roadrunners Camping Clubs. She was PTA Mom, a member of the B.F. Goodrich bowling league and the mixed Senior's Bowling league at Rebman's. Mrs. Lydick was most recently a homemaker, but had worked as a bookkeeper at the former Oliver Electric in Lorain, Klein's Department Store, Hageman's Auto Parts and then Forest City Auto Parts. She enjoyed ceramics, crafts, bowling, miniature golf, shopping and especially black jelly beans. Mrs. Lydick is survived by daughters, Candy F. (Daniel) Polkinghorn, of The Villages, FL, Judy R. (Richard) Kalb, of Lorain; grandchildren, Matthew Kalb, Melissa (Jim) Riedl, Mark Polkinghorn, David (Brandy) Polkinghorn; great-grandchildren, Cyrus (Jack) Bennett, Kasey Kalb, Emma Riedl, Jacob Riedl, Mackenzie Kalb, Joey Riedl, Kaela Polkinghorn, Austin Polkinghorn; great-great-grandchildren, Alaina Bennett, Logan Bennett; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie B. Lydick, on December 15, 1986; brothers, Howard Walters, Arthur Walters; and sisters, Dorothy Bowser, Agnes Gerheart, Janet Stewart, and Bertha Hayes. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in her beloved church, Heritage Presbyterian Church, 515 N. Leavitt Rd., Amherst, OH 44001, with Rev. Jenni Walker Noyes, pastor, officiating. Burial is private. Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home for Funerals is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now