Donna F. Lydick (nee Walters), 89, of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Amherst Manor Retirement Community, following a brief illness. Mrs. Lydick was born in Dayton, PA, on October 28, 1929, the daughter of the late William B. and Grace Mae (nee Hill) Walters. She was a member of the graduating class of 1947 Shannock Valley High School in Rural Valley, PA. Loving her church, she was a lifetime member of Heritage Presbyterian Church in Amherst, where she had been a Sunday School and Bible School teacher, served on Session, and with the Lutheran Co-op Food Program. She was also fond of her camping adventures with the L.C. Sams and the Danback Roadrunners Camping Clubs. She was PTA Mom, a member of the B.F. Goodrich bowling league and the mixed Senior's Bowling league at Rebman's. Mrs. Lydick was most recently a homemaker, but had worked as a bookkeeper at the former Oliver Electric in Lorain, Klein's Department Store, Hageman's Auto Parts and then Forest City Auto Parts. She enjoyed ceramics, crafts, bowling, miniature golf, shopping and especially black jelly beans. Mrs. Lydick is survived by daughters, Candy F. (Daniel) Polkinghorn, of The Villages, FL, Judy R. (Richard) Kalb, of Lorain; grandchildren, Matthew Kalb, Melissa (Jim) Riedl, Mark Polkinghorn, David (Brandy) Polkinghorn; great-grandchildren, Cyrus (Jack) Bennett, Kasey Kalb, Emma Riedl, Jacob Riedl, Mackenzie Kalb, Joey Riedl, Kaela Polkinghorn, Austin Polkinghorn; great-great-grandchildren, Alaina Bennett, Logan Bennett; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie B. Lydick, on December 15, 1986; brothers, Howard Walters, Arthur Walters; and sisters, Dorothy Bowser, Agnes Gerheart, Janet Stewart, and Bertha Hayes. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in her beloved church, Heritage Presbyterian Church, 515 N. Leavitt Rd., Amherst, OH 44001, with Rev. Jenni Walker Noyes, pastor, officiating. Burial is private. Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home for Funerals is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 26, 2019