|
|
Lorain: Donna J. Clark (nee Crnko), 70, of Lorain, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake after a lengthy illness. She was born August 25, 1949, in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain and Avon resident. Donna graduated from Clearview High School in 1967 and attended the Northern Institute of Cosmetology. She worked as a Hairdresser and Cosmetologist at her family-owned beauty salon, Pat-Ann’s Hair Salon, in Avon. Later, she worked in housekeeping for Avon Schools retiring in 2014. Donna loved being a "Grammy," was proud of her Croatian heritage and enjoyed a trip with her family to Croatia and Italy. She was a life member of the Croatian Club and Past President of the Croatian Club Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the VFW Post #451 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed swimming, cooking, baking, traveling, going for walks and polka dancing. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ann Clark of Allen, Texas; grandsons, Alex and Evan Rubinoff of Allen, Texas; sister, Pat (John) DiFrancesco of Lincoln Park, Michigan; brother, Bob (Lynn) Crnko of Amherst; and sisters, Cindy (Carl) Werner of Lorain and Cathy (Rich) Basala of Dearborn, Michigan; many nieces and nephews; and companion of 16 years, Tom Matotek of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Marie Clark; and parents, Joseph and Ann Crnko (nee Mateskovich). The family would like to thank the staff of Ohioans Home Healthcare, Hospice of Western Reserve Home Health and Ames Family Hospice House for the care they’ve shown Donna during her illness. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions on gatherings, private family funeral services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Hattie Larlham, 9772 Diagonal Rd., Mantua, OH 44255. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 28, 2020