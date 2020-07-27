1/1
Donna Jean Sandefur
Donna Jean Sandefur (nee: Schoff), 74 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Birmingham, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her home. Donna was born March 5, 1946, in Norwalk, Ohio, and was raised in Birmingham. Donna considered her greatest achievement in life as being the mother to her three sons. During her son's youth, she was active as a Boy Scout Den Mother and in Olympics of the Mind during middle school and high school. She also worked at Bettcher Industries as a machinist for 25 years and also at Harrison Manufacturing for 20 years. She loved doing puzzles, spending time at home and had a love for animals. Survivors include her children, Brian G. Sandefur of Wakeman; Shawn and Dian Sandefur of League City, TX; and Brett Sandefur of Corpus Christi, TX; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister, Jessie Mae Purcell of Montrose, CO. She was preceded in death by her siblings, William Wickline, Thomas Wickline, John Elmer Schoff, and Emelyn Scarberry; and her parents, Elmer And Norma Schoff (nee: Russel). Public visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, by reservation at https://signup.com/go/eUDpitW or by calling 440-988-4451 during business hours from 9 to 5 p.m., at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. Limited public funeral for family and friends will be held Thursday at noon by reservation at https://signup.com/go/OkreTgw at the funeral home. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Thursday, July 30th, at 12 noon by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
