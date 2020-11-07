1/1
Donna Joyce Coleman
Donna Joyce Coleman, 76, formerly of Sandusky, passed away November 3, 2020, at 1:15 am, at CareCore, Lima, OH.Donna was born December 4, 1943 in Springfield, OH, to Clayton Rockford and Barbara Lyons who preceded her in death.Mrs. Coleman retired as a cook at the Commons of Providence, Sandusky.Surviving are her children: Temeka Coleman of Lima and Scott Lyons of Ontario, Can.; a brother, Gregory of Washington, DC; grandchildren: Samira Prentice of Lima, Scott Lyons, Jr. of Sidney, Stacey Scott of Toledo, Jennifer Lyons of Sandusky and Erica Robinson of Ontario; plus five great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her brothers, George Hall and Carl Hall.Mrs. Coleman will be cremated and there will be no services.Arrangements are under the direction of the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services, Lima. Condolences may be expressed to the family at:www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
