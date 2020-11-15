Donna Joyce Mulder (nee: Kovach), 89 years of age, and a lifelong resident of Amherst, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home.She was born December 17, 1930 in Amherst, graduating from Amherst High School with the class of 1949.She worked as a medical receptionist for Drs. Rusin and Radefeld in Lorain until retiring in 1997. Donna Joyce was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst. She enjoyed reading and was a member of Friends of the Library for the Amherst Library. She kept socially involved with SCOA (Senior Citizens of Amherst) and Catholic Golden Agers. In addition, she enjoyed being a homemaker, traveling and spending time with her family. Donna Joyce was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.She is survived by her daughter, Michele Mariotti of Elyria; sons: Richard “Kim” Mulder of Amherst and Duane Mulder of Temperance, Michigan; grandchildren: Mara, Mia, Jill, Scott, Sarah, Emma; great grandchildren: Brody, Logan, Maggie and Brooks.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Kovach in 1947 and Erma (nee: Kraus) Kovach in 1970; her husband, RIchard Louis Mulder in 2009; brother, Frank Kovach in 2004; sisters: Elsie Davis in 2018, Margaret Baxter Ziolek in 2001 and her infant brother, Louis in 1919.A Private family funeral Mass and burial at Crownhill Cemetery at a later date.The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church; 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, Ohio 44001, or Amherst Public Library; 221 Spring Street, Amherst, OH 44001.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
